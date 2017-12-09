BC-BKC–T25-Monmouth (NJ)-Kentucky Box
|No. 8 KENTUCKY 93, MONMOUTH (NJ) 76
|MONMOUTH (NJ) (3-7)
Traore 1-1 1-2 3, Quinn 1-4 2-3 4, Salnave 2-9 3-4 7, Seaborn 5-14 4-4 18, Tilghman 3-8 0-0 6, Sarr 1-1 1-2 4, Ibiezugbe 4-5 0-0 8, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Tillman 1-5 0-0 2, Hammond 7-16 1-1 19, D.Pillari 1-1 0-0 3, Papas 0-2 0-0 0, L.Pillari 0-0 2-2 2, McClary 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 14-18 76.
Knox 1-9 1-2 4, Richards 5-7 0-0 10, Washington 5-8 9-9 20, Green 4-6 0-0 9, Diallo 8-13 6-10 23, Wynyard 1-1 2-2 4, Gabriel 3-5 1-3 8, Calipari 0-1 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 5-6 15, David 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 24-32 93.
Halftime_Kentucky 54-31. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 10-29 (Seaborn 4-10, Hammond 4-11, D.Pillari 1-1, Sarr 1-1, Papas 0-2, Salnave 0-2, Tilghman 0-2), Kentucky 7-19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Green 1-2, Diallo 1-2, Washington 1-2, Gabriel 1-3, Knox 1-5, Calipari 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 31 (Tillman 6), Kentucky 43 (Richards 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 20 (Salnave 5), Kentucky 20 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 21, Kentucky 18. A_10,438 (19,812).
