BC-BKC–T25-Minnesota-Arkansas Box
|ARKANSAS 95, No. 14 MINNESOTA 79
|MINNESOTA (8-3)
Murphy 7-13 6-11 20, Lynch 1-3 3-4 5, Coffey 6-11 5-6 18, Mason 4-12 7-8 17, McBrayer 2-4 0-2 6, Diedhiou 2-3 2-4 6, Fitzgerald 0-4 0-0 0, Hurt 0-1 0-1 0, Washington 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 25-61 24-37 79.
Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 8-8 0-3 16, Barford 9-15 2-3 22, Beard 4-9 1-2 10, Macon 4-12 2-3 12, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 3-7 0-0 6, Cook 1-1 2-2 4, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 5-7 0-0 15. Totals 39-68 7-13 95.
Halftime_Arkansas 50-42. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (McBrayer 2-4, Mason 2-8, Coffey 1-3, Fitzgerald 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Washington 0-2), Arkansas 10-23 (Jones 5-7, Barford 2-5, Macon 2-8, Beard 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Murphy 10), Arkansas 31 (Gafford 7). Assists_Minnesota 10 (Mason 6), Arkansas 23 (Macon 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Arkansas 27. A_17,583 (19,368).
