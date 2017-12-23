BC-BKC–T25-Manhattan-Seton Hall Box

No. 23 SETON HALL 74, MANHATTAN 62 MANHATTAN (5-7)

Waterman 5-13 7-7 18, Paulicap 3-4 0-0 6, Turner 0-3 0-0 0, R.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Mack 2-5 0-0 5, Crawford 4-7 0-0 10, Ebube 0-1 0-0 0, Strzala 2-6 0-0 6, Capuano 2-3 0-0 5, A.Walker 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 23-54 7-7 62.

SETON HALL (11-2)

Rodriguez 3-9 6-7 13, Nzei 4-10 2-2 10, Delgado 5-10 5-9 15, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Carrington 4-6 5-6 15, Mamukelashvili 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 0-2 0-2 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Cale 2-4 0-1 4, J.Walker 0-2 2-2 2, Flory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 21-31 74.

Halftime_Seton Hall 49-27. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 9-20 (Crawford 2-3, Strzala 2-6, Capuano 1-1, R.Williams 1-1, Mack 1-2, A.Walker 1-2, Waterman 1-5), Seton Hall 5-18 (Carrington 2-4, Powell 2-5, Rodriguez 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Cale 0-2, J.Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Paulicap. Rebounds_Manhattan 25 (Paulicap 8), Seton Hall 39 (Delgado 18). Assists_Manhattan 10 (Waterman, Paulicap, A.Walker 2), Seton Hall 17 (Rodriguez 5). Total Fouls_Manhattan 24, Seton Hall 18. Technicals_Waterman, A.Walker, Delgado.

