BC-BKC–T25-La Salle-Villanova Box

No. 4 VILLANOVA 77, LA SALLE 68 LA SALLE (5-6)

Washington 4-5 0-1 8, Brookins 1-2 0-0 2, Stukes 5-10 2-2 16, Powell 5-16 2-2 12, Johnson 9-20 0-0 21, Phiri 0-2 0-0 0, Shuler 0-2 0-0 0, Deas 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 28-64 4-5 68.

VILLANOVA (10-0)

Paschall 0-3 3-4 3, Spellman 3-7 2-3 8, Booth 4-6 7-7 18, Brunson 4-9 7-10 17, Bridges 4-11 2-3 10, Cosby-Roundtree 1-1 1-1 3, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 6-13 5-7 18. Totals 22-51 27-35 77.

Halftime_La Salle 38-37. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 8-22 (Stukes 4-5, Johnson 3-6, Deas 1-2, Phiri 0-2, Powell 0-7), Villanova 6-20 (Booth 3-4, Brunson 2-4, DiVincenzo 1-6, Paschall 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_Deas, Powell. Rebounds_La Salle 30 (Johnson 7), Villanova 35 (DiVincenzo 10). Assists_La Salle 16 (Powell 6), Villanova 15 (Brunson 7). Total Fouls_La Salle 24, Villanova 12. A_10,611 (21,600).

