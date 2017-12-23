BC-BKC–T25-Kentucky-UCLA Box

UCLA 83, No. 7 KENTUCKY 75 KENTUCKY (9-2)

Washington 3-7 3-3 9, Richards 3-5 1-2 7, Knox 6-13 1-2 15, Diallo 7-18 3-5 18, Green 1-7 0-0 2, Killeya-Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Gabriel 6-10 1-2 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 29-68 11-16 75.

UCLA (9-3)

Goloman 1-2 0-0 2, Welsh 5-11 0-0 13, Wilkes 7-15 3-4 20, Ali 4-7 2-3 12, Holiday 7-14 4-4 20, Olesinski 0-2 2-2 2, Okwarabizie 0-0 0-0 0, Hands 5-10 2-2 14, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 13-15 83.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-21 (Gabriel 3-4, Knox 2-5, Diallo 1-5, Washington 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Green 0-4), UCLA 12-30 (Welsh 3-6, Wilkes 3-9, Ali 2-2, Hands 2-6, Holiday 2-6, Olesinski 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 31 (Richards, Gabriel 6), UCLA 36 (Welsh 10). Assists_Kentucky 14 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), UCLA 14 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls_Kentucky 16, UCLA 14.

