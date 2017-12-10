BC-BKC–T25-IUPUI-Purdue Box

No. 21 PURDUE 86, IUPUI 61 IUPUI (2-6)

Hall 0-1 0-2 0, Brennan 2-8 2-2 6, McCall 2-6 0-0 4, Rogers 2-6 0-0 6, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Kirby 8-12 0-0 16, Borgman 0-0 0-0 0, Goss 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Minnett 3-8 4-4 12, Hudson 1-1 0-1 2, Henderson 3-4 2-2 10. Totals 23-54 8-11 61.

PURDUE (10-2)

V.Edwards 3-7 6-6 12, Haas 6-7 2-2 14, Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, C.Edwards 11-17 3-3 27, Mathias 1-6 0-0 3, Eifert 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 2-2 2, Ewing 1-2 0-0 2, Haarms 1-2 2-2 4, Eastern 4-7 0-0 9, Luce 0-0 1-2 1, Cline 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 31-57 16-17 86.

Halftime_Purdue 40-31. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-21 (Henderson 2-2, Rogers 2-4, Minnett 2-5, Patterson 1-4, Goss 0-2, Brennan 0-4), Purdue 8-26 (Cline 3-5, C.Edwards 2-6, Eastern 1-1, Thompson 1-4, Mathias 1-6, Ewing 0-1, Haarms 0-1, V.Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_IUPUI 22 (Goss 6), Purdue 29 (V.Edwards 12). Assists_IUPUI 10 (Minnett 2), Purdue 20 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_IUPUI 18, Purdue 11. Technicals_Hall. A_13,641 (14,846).

