BC-BKC–T25-Hofstra-Villanova Box

No. 1 VILLANOVA 95, HOFSTRA 71 HOFSTRA (7-5)

Angus 3-5 0-0 6, Gustys 4-9 3-8 11, Pemberton 4-8 0-0 9, Wormley 2-6 3-6 7, Wright-Foreman 9-18 4-4 25, Radovic 1-1 0-0 2, Sabety 3-3 0-0 6, Trueheart 1-1 0-0 2, Klementowicz 0-0 0-0 0, Ray 1-5 0-0 3, Buie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-18 71.

VILLANOVA (12-0)

Paschall 1-6 1-2 3, Spellman 7-9 2-2 19, Brunson 5-12 1-1 14, Booth 6-8 1-2 17, Bridges 6-15 6-7 20, Leibig 0-1 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 3-3 0-1 6, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Heck 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Grace 0-1 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 6-16 0-0 16. Totals 34-71 11-15 95.

Halftime_Villanova 52-31. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 5-16 (Wright-Foreman 3-9, Pemberton 1-2, Ray 1-4, Buie 0-1), Villanova 16-34 (Booth 4-5, DiVincenzo 4-9, Spellman 3-4, Brunson 3-6, Bridges 2-5, Leibig 0-1, Grace 0-1, Paschall 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hofstra 32 (Gustys 8), Villanova 31 (Spellman 10). Assists_Hofstra 14 (Pemberton, Wormley 5), Villanova 21 (Brunson 7). Total Fouls_Hofstra 20, Villanova 15. A_7,892 (17,686).

