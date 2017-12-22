BC-BKC–T25-Hampton-Virginia Box

No. 13 VIRGINIA 82, HAMPTON 48 HAMPTON (5-9)

Barnes 1-2 1-2 4, Mitchell 1-5 2-2 5, Fisher 1-7 2-2 5, Heckstall 3-11 0-0 8, Marrow 4-10 2-2 11, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson-Fisher 3-5 1-1 7, Trent 0-7 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Carliyle 0-4 1-2 1, Bracey 0-0 0-0 0, Houston 0-0 0-0 0, Carver 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 14-54 13-15 48.

VIRGINIA (11-1)

Wilkins 2-4 2-2 6, Salt 1-2 2-3 4, Guy 6-13 0-0 15, Hall 2-11 4-4 9, Jerome 4-9 0-0 10, Katstra 0-1 1-2 1, Diakite 2-4 2-2 6, Huff 2-3 2-2 6, Anthony 0-2 0-0 0, Bartley 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 6-8 1-2 14, Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 2-5 9. Totals 29-64 16-22 82.

Halftime_Virginia 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 7-16 (Heckstall 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Fisher 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Marrow 1-3, Trent 0-1, Carliyle 0-1), Virginia 8-19 (Guy 3-6, Jerome 2-4, Hunter 1-1, Hall 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Anthony 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Katstra 0-1, Huff 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hampton 27 (Heckstall 9), Virginia 37 (Wilkins 9). Assists_Hampton 4 (Mitchell, Fisher, Heckstall, Marrow 1), Virginia 14 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 20, Virginia 13. Technicals_Heckstall. A_13,328 (14,593).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.