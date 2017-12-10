BC-BKC–T25-Gonzaga-Washington Box

No. 12 GONZAGA 97, WASHINGTON 70 GONZAGA (8-2)

Williams 9-14 5-9 23, Tillie 4-7 2-2 11, Norvell 6-16 7-8 21, Melson 4-7 0-0 11, Perkins 4-5 3-3 14, Kispert 1-5 0-0 3, Hachimura 5-10 2-2 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Larsen 0-1 2-2 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Beach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 21-26 97.

WASHINGTON (7-3)

Timmins 2-2 1-1 5, N.Carter 1-5 1-2 3, Dickerson 7-10 2-6 18, Crisp 5-12 2-4 16, Thybulle 2-7 0-0 5, Wright 1-1 2-2 4, Green 1-5 0-1 2, Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Nowell 4-11 3-3 11. Totals 26-56 11-19 70.

Halftime_Gonzaga 47-33. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 10-28 (Perkins 3-4, Melson 3-6, Norvell 2-11, Tillie 1-2, Kispert 1-4, Hachimura 0-1), Washington 7-19 (Crisp 4-7, Dickerson 2-2, Thybulle 1-5, Nowell 0-1, N.Carter 0-2, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Nowell, Tillie. Rebounds_Gonzaga 34 (Williams 12), Washington 23 (Nowell 5). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Perkins 8), Washington 13 (Nowell 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 18, Washington 20.

