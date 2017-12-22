BC-BKC–T25-Florida Gulf Coast-Wichita St. Box

No. 11 WICHITA ST. 75, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65 FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-7)

Gilmore 1-7 0-0 3, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 6-17 2-4 19, Terrell 2-4 0-0 5, Goodwin 9-21 1-2 20, Doyle 2-4 1-2 5, Scott 2-4 2-2 6, Ernst 1-1 0-0 2, Mercurius 0-3 0-0 0, Carlyle 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 25-68 6-10 65.

WICHITA ST. (10-2)

Kelly 0-3 2-4 2, Z.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Willis 6-16 2-2 15, Shamet 8-12 4-4 23, Frankamp 2-7 2-2 7, McDuffie 0-2 3-4 3, Morris 0-5 5-6 5, Midtgaard 0-0 0-0 0, Nurger 1-1 0-0 3, Haynes-Jones 3-6 2-2 9, Reaves 1-2 2-2 5, Keyser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 22-26 75.

Halftime_Wichita St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 9-22 (Johnson 5-7, Carlyle 1-1, Terrell 1-2, Gilmore 1-4, Goodwin 1-6, Mercurius 0-1, Scott 0-1), Wichita St. 9-24 (Shamet 3-6, Nurger 1-1, Haynes-Jones 1-2, Z.Brown 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Frankamp 1-3, Willis 1-4, Kelly 0-1, McDuffie 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_Carlyle. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 37 (Goodwin 8), Wichita St. 41 (Willis 13). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Goodwin 3), Wichita St. 15 (Shamet 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 23, Wichita St. 14.

