BC-BKC–T25-Duke-Boston College Box
|BOSTON COLLEGE 89, No. 1 DUKE 84
|DUKE (11-1)
Carter 5-8 0-0 10, Bagley 6-11 2-2 15, Duval 4-10 2-2 10, Allen 5-20 3-4 14, Trent 7-15 5-5 25, DeLaurier 4-4 0-0 8, Bolden 1-1 0-0 2, Goldwire 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 12-13 84.
Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Popovic 3-10 1-2 8, Bowman 12-24 3-3 30, Je.Robinson 8-11 3-4 24, Chatman 6-13 5-6 22, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Reyes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 12-15 89.
Halftime_Boston College 48-41. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-30 (Trent 6-13, Bagley 1-4, Allen 1-9, Carter 0-1, Duval 0-3), Boston College 15-26 (Je.Robinson 5-5, Chatman 5-9, Bowman 3-9, Popovic 1-1, Mitchell 1-2). Fouled Out_Duval, DeLaurier. Rebounds_Duke 31 (Bagley 12), Boston College 31 (Bowman 10). Assists_Duke 13 (Allen 6), Boston College 18 (Bowman 9). Total Fouls_Duke 20, Boston College 18.
