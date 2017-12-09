BC-BKC–T25-Cincinnati-Florida Box
|No. 5 FLORIDA 66, No. 17 CINCINNATI 60
|CINCINNATI (7-2)
Washington 4-8 2-2 11, Clark 4-8 1-2 9, Cumberland 4-12 0-1 10, Jenifer 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 4-13 5-7 13, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Nsoseme 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Broome 6-8 2-4 15. Totals 23-54 10-16 60.
Stone 1-8 2-2 5, Chiozza 6-10 2-2 15, Koulechov 8-15 4-4 21, Hudson 6-8 2-2 17, Allen 1-5 0-1 2, Hayes 0-3 2-3 2, Gak 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 1-4 2-3 4, Okauru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 14-17 66.
Halftime_Florida 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 4-15 (Cumberland 2-6, Washington 1-1, Broome 1-2, Jenifer 0-2, Evans 0-4), Florida 6-15 (Hudson 3-5, Chiozza 1-2, Stone 1-3, Koulechov 1-3, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cincinnati 33 (Clark 13), Florida 28 (Koulechov 7). Assists_Cincinnati 4 (Cumberland 2), Florida 9 (Chiozza 6). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 21, Florida 17.
