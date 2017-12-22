BC-BKC–T25-Abilene Christian-Texas Tech Box

No. 22 TEXAS TECH 74, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 47 ABILENE CHRISTIAN (8-5)

Friday 1-6 2-2 4, Foster 3-9 2-2 9, Franklin 0-4 0-0 0, Ricks 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 0-0 7, Farquhar 0-4 0-0 0, Howell 4-7 1-1 9, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 2-6 0-0 4, Lenox 0-1 2-2 2, Tripp 2-4 0-0 5, Green 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 18-61 7-7 47.

TEXAS TECH (11-1)

Gray 3-4 4-4 11, Za.Smith 7-8 2-7 16, Odiase 0-0 0-0 0, Moretti 0-4 1-2 1, Culver 2-8 3-4 8, Hamilton 1-3 1-2 3, Ondigo 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 1-3 0-0 3, Webster 0-0 0-2 0, Hicks 1-1 0-0 3, Evans 4-5 2-3 11, Stevenson 1-3 1-3 4, Zh.Smith 5-9 3-7 14, Sorrells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 17-34 74.

Halftime_Texas Tech 30-15. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-20 (Tripp 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Green 1-4, Foster 1-5, Howell 0-1, Farquhar 0-2, Friday 0-2, Ricks 0-2), Texas Tech 7-18 (Gray 1-1, Hicks 1-1, Francis 1-2, Evans 1-2, Stevenson 1-2, Zh.Smith 1-2, Culver 1-5, Hamilton 0-1, Moretti 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 28 (Lewis 8), Texas Tech 40 (Hamilton 8). Assists_Abilene Christian 7 (Lenox, Franklin 2), Texas Tech 16 (Gray, Hamilton 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 26, Texas Tech 10.

