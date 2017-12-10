BC-BKC–St. Francis (Pa.)-Niagara Box

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 93, NIAGARA 87, OT ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-5)

Kuzavas 3-5 2-2 8, Braxton 9-17 5-6 24, Wolford 5-8 3-3 16, J.King 10-15 4-4 26, Gaskins 2-5 1-2 5, Flagg 1-1 0-0 2, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Harmon 1-7 2-2 5, Meredith 1-3 2-6 5. Totals 33-63 19-25 93.

NIAGARA (4-6)

Robb 7-10 3-7 17, Prochet 3-10 0-0 8, Dukes 7-17 9-11 25, Scott 7-16 6-8 22, Tate 3-7 0-5 8, G.King 1-1 0-0 2, Kuakumensah 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 1-4 0-0 3, Larkin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-68 18-31 87.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 47-33. End Of Regulation_Tied 78. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 8-15 (Wolford 3-6, J.King 2-2, Harmon 1-1, Meredith 1-2, Braxton 1-3, Gaskins 0-1), Niagara 9-26 (Tate 2-4, Dukes 2-6, Prochet 2-6, Scott 2-7, Towns 1-3). Fouled Out_Tate, Wolford. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 35 (Braxton 12), Niagara 34 (Robb 9). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Harmon, J.King 3), Niagara 17 (Dukes 11). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 25, Niagara 18.

