BC-BKC–St. Bonaventure-Syracuse Box

ST. BONAVENTURE 60, SYRACUSE 57, OT ST. BONAVENTURE (10-2)

Ayeni 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 2-12 5-6 9, Mobley 3-12 0-0 8, Adams 6-10 7-7 23, Taqqee 4-8 0-1 8, Stockard 1-5 5-6 7, Ikpeze 1-4 0-1 2, Kaputo 0-0 0-0 0, Brockington 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 18-55 17-23 60.

SYRACUSE (10-2)

Moyer 1-1 0-2 2, Brissett 4-13 7-9 15, Chukwu 1-3 1-1 3, Howard 5-16 5-8 17, Battle 3-18 4-4 11, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0, Dolezaj 4-6 1-4 9, Washington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 18-28 57.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 40-33. End Of Regulation_Tied 53. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 7-18 (Adams 4-6, Mobley 2-10, Brockington 1-2), Syracuse 3-19 (Howard 2-6, Battle 1-9, Brissett 0-1, Washington 0-3). Fouled Out_Chukwu, Dolezaj, Ikpeze. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 32 (Adams 9), Syracuse 38 (Brissett 13). Assists_St. Bonaventure 13 (Stockard 5), Syracuse 9 (Howard 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 23, Syracuse 22. A_20,976 (35,446).

