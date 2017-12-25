BC-BKC–Southern Cal-New Mexico St. Box

SOUTHERN CAL 77, NEW MEXICO ST. 72 SOUTHERN CAL (9-4)

Rakocevic 2-3 2-2 6, Boatwright 10-16 7-7 33, Metu 1-8 4-4 6, E.Stewart 2-6 1-1 6, McLaughlin 5-8 0-0 12, Mathews 4-6 0-0 9, Aaron 2-3 0-0 5, Usher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 14-14 77.

NEW MEXICO ST. (11-3)

Wilkins 2-5 0-0 4, J.Jones 5-15 3-4 13, Harris 5-12 1-2 12, Lofton 10-17 2-2 28, N’Dir 3-6 0-0 7, Chuha 3-4 0-0 6, McCants 1-1 0-0 2, K.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 6-8 72.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 11-21 (Boatwright 6-10, McLaughlin 2-4, Mathews 1-2, Aaron 1-2, E.Stewart 1-3), New Mexico St. 8-21 (Lofton 6-9, Harris 1-3, N’Dir 1-3, K.Jones 0-2, Wilkins 0-2, J.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 22 (Boatwright 7), New Mexico St. 27 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Southern Cal 13 (McLaughlin 8), New Mexico St. 11 (J.Jones 8). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 7, New Mexico St. 16. Technicals_Metu, Chuha.

