BC-BKC–South Alabama-SIU-Edwardsville Box

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 76, SOUTH ALABAMA 75 SOUTH ALABAMA (5-5)

Ajayi 5-12 0-1 10, Mitchell 3-7 2-2 9, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 3-7 1-2 8, Sikes 3-9 6-7 13, Thompson 1-4 1-2 3, Pettway 2-4 2-3 6, Andrews 4-9 4-4 15, McGee 2-6 4-4 9. Totals 24-60 20-25 75.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (3-6)

Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Henry 6-18 11-15 26, McCoy 1-5 0-0 3, Ellis 2-3 2-3 6, McFarland 0-3 0-0 0, Awet 1-1 0-0 2, B.Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, D.Jackson 2-3 0-1 5, Benton 0-3 4-4 4, Kinchen 6-13 1-2 18, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 18-25 76.

Halftime_South Alabama 44-37. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-21 (Andrews 3-6, Mitchell 1-1, McGee 1-3, Lee 1-5, Sikes 1-5, Davis 0-1), SIU-Edwardsville 10-24 (Kinchen 5-10, Henry 3-4, D.Jackson 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Benton 0-1, Stewart 0-1, McFarland 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_South Alabama 37 (Ajayi 9), SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Henry 12). Assists_South Alabama 9 (Lee, Ajayi, Mitchell, McGee 2), SIU-Edwardsville 16 (Ellis 5). Total Fouls_South Alabama 20, SIU-Edwardsville 24. A_1,155 (4,000).

