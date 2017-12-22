BC-BKC–SIU-Edwardsville-Cent. Michigan Box

CENT. MICHIGAN 70, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 52 SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (4-7)

Henry 3-7 0-0 6, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 6-13 2-3 14, McFarland 2-4 0-0 4, McCoy 2-13 0-0 5, D.Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, B.Jackson 1-3 1-2 3, Awet 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 4-6 0-0 10, Kinchen 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 22-61 3-5 52.

CENT. MICHIGAN (10-2)

Meyer 4-9 3-3 12, Williams 3-11 11-13 17, DiLeo 2-10 2-2 7, Roundtree 4-9 4-4 13, J.Kozinski 4-9 0-0 12, Nwoko 0-0 0-0 0, Redman 0-1 0-0 0, Beachler 1-4 1-3 3, Smith 0-0 0-1 0, Peppers 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 21-62 21-26 70.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 34-23. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 5-23 (Benton 2-3, Kinchen 2-8, McCoy 1-8, D.Jackson 0-1, Henry 0-1, McFarland 0-2), Cent. Michigan 7-29 (J.Kozinski 4-9, Meyer 1-2, Roundtree 1-4, DiLeo 1-7, Williams 0-2, Peppers 0-2, Beachler 0-3). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Ellis 8), Cent. Michigan 43 (Meyer, DiLeo 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 8 (Ellis 5), Cent. Michigan 9 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 23, Cent. Michigan 9. A_1,664 (5,300).

