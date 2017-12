By The Associated Press

Saturday’s College Basketball Scores

EAST

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT<

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73<

George Washington 58, Harvard 48<

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49<

Niagara 89, Cornell 86<

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62<

St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68<

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69<

