BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
$vscores1 <
Friday’s College Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Brown 90, Marist 69<
Bucknell 88, La Salle 81<
Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62<
Colgate 103, Pitt.-Bradford 52<
Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58<
Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68<
LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66<
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64<
NJIT 99, Bryn Athyn 53<
Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59<
Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75<
Rider 71, Penn St. 70<
Siena 71, Holy Cross 65<
St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT<
Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73<
UMass 74, Maine 63<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.