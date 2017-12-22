BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

Friday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Brown 90, Marist 69<

Bucknell 88, La Salle 81<

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62<

Colgate 103, Pitt.-Bradford 52<

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58<

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68<

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66<

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64<

NJIT 99, Bryn Athyn 53<

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59<

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75<

Rider 71, Penn St. 70<

Siena 71, Holy Cross 65<

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT<

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73<

UMass 74, Maine 63<

