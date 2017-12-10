BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Sunday’s College Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Elizabethtown 66, Washington (Md.) 54<
Fairfield 76, LIU Brooklyn 72<
Maine 104, Maine-Machias 51<
Mount St. Mary (NY) 81, Old Westbury 63<
NYU 100, Elmira 93<
Navy 73, Columbia 68<
Robert Morris 74, Drexel 60<
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Niagara 87, OT<
Villanova 77, La Salle 68<
Wagner 75, Mercy 41<
