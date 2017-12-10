BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

Sunday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Elizabethtown 66, Washington (Md.) 54<

Fairfield 76, LIU Brooklyn 72<

Maine 104, Maine-Machias 51<

Mount St. Mary (NY) 81, Old Westbury 63<

NYU 100, Elmira 93<

Navy 73, Columbia 68<

Robert Morris 74, Drexel 60<

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Niagara 87, OT<

Villanova 77, La Salle 68<

Wagner 75, Mercy 41<

