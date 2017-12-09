BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Saturday’s College Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69<
Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64<
Boston College 89, Duke 84<
Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75<
Buffalo 88, Central Penn 54<
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48<
Fordham 78, Iona 48<
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74<
Hofstra 88, Rider 82<
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60<
Maine 64, Dartmouth 51<
New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55<
Northeastern 71, Vermont 67<
Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68<
Penn St. 74, George Washington 54<
Pittsburgh 74, UNC Wilmington 55<
Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46<
Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54<
Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50<
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67<
St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67<
St. John’s 81, James Madison 64<
Stetson 79, Marist 76<
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58<
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78<
Towson 78, UMBC 65<
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59<
UMass 72, Providence 63<
