201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--Scores,Writethru,5Takes

BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:20 pm 12/09/2017 10:20pm
Share

tx <
$vscores1 <

Saturday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69<

Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64<

Boston College 89, Duke 84<

Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75<

Buffalo 88, Central Penn 54<

Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48<

Fordham 78, Iona 48<

Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74<

Hofstra 88, Rider 82<

Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60<

Maine 64, Dartmouth 51<

New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55<

Northeastern 71, Vermont 67<

Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68<

Penn St. 74, George Washington 54<

Pittsburgh 74, UNC Wilmington 55<

Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46<

Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54<

Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50<

Seton Hall 90, VCU 67<

St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67<

St. John’s 81, James Madison 64<

Stetson 79, Marist 76<

Syracuse 72, Colgate 58<

Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78<

Towson 78, UMBC 65<

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59<

UMass 72, Providence 63<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest