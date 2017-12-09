BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Saturday’s College Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64<
Boston College 89, Duke 84<
Buffalo 65, Columbia 63<
Duquesne 66, Akron 60<
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51<
Fordham 78, Iona 48<
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74<
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76<
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60<
Maine 64, Dartmouth 51<
New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55<
Northeastern 71, Vermont 67<
Penn St. 74, George Washington 54<
Pittsburgh 74, UNC Wilmington 55<
Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46<
Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42<
Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75<
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67<
St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67<
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65<
St. John’s 81, James Madison 64<
Stetson 79, Marist 76<
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58<
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78<
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59<
