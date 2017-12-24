BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vscores5 <
FAR WEST
BYU 73, Texas Southern 52<
Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66<
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71<
Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55<
NC A&T 74, Lamar 70<
New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54<
Princeton 64, Akron 62<
Radford 72, UC Davis 62<
S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64<
San Francisco 66, Nevada 64<
Seattle 95, Nicholls 89<
Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84<
UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72<
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.