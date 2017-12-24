201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--Scores,4th Add

BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 2:20 am 12/24/2017 02:20am
Share

tx <
$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

BYU 73, Texas Southern 52<

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66<

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55<

NC A&T 74, Lamar 70<

New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54<

Princeton 64, Akron 62<

Radford 72, UC Davis 62<

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64<

San Francisco 66, Nevada 64<

Seattle 95, Nicholls 89<

Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84<

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest