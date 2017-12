By The Associated Press

tx <

$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66<

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55<

NC A&T 74, Lamar 70<

Radford 72, UC Davis 62<

Seattle 95, Nicholls 89<

Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.