BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

FAR WEST
Air Force 111, JW, Col. 68<
Arizona St. 104, Pacific 65<
Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80<
Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65<
Iowa 80, Colorado 73<
New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78<
Portland Bible 65, Evergreen St. 61<
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC Asheville 69<
San Diego 94, Life Pacific 51<
Southern Cal 84, Akron 53<
UC Davis 77, Lamar 68<
UC Riverside 91, UC Merced 46<
UNLV 94, N. Colorado 91<
Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 68<
Weber St. 88, Presentation 48<
