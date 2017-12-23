201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--Scores,4th Add

BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 12:20 am 12/23/2017 12:20am
Share

tx <
$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

Air Force 111, JW, Col. 68<

Arizona St. 104, Pacific 65<

Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80<

Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65<

Iowa 80, Colorado 73<

New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78<

Portland Bible 65, Evergreen St. 61<

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC Asheville 69<

San Diego 94, Life Pacific 51<

Southern Cal 84, Akron 53<

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68<

UC Riverside 91, UC Merced 46<

UNLV 94, N. Colorado 91<

Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 68<

Weber St. 88, Presentation 48<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest