BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

FAR WEST

Air Force 111, JW, Col. 68<

Arizona St. 104, Pacific 65<

Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80<

Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65<

Iowa 80, Colorado 73<

New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78<

Portland Bible 65, Evergreen St. 61<

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC Asheville 69<

San Diego 94, Life Pacific 51<

Southern Cal 84, Akron 53<

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68<

UC Riverside 91, UC Merced 46<

UNLV 94, N. Colorado 91<

Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 68<

Weber St. 88, Presentation 48<

