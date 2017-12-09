BC-BKC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Texas St. 68<
Arkansas 95, Minnesota 79<
Arkansas St. 90, Henderson St. 76<
Baylor 105, Randall 82<
Cent. Arkansas 69, UALR 54<
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78<
Lamar 112, Howard Payne 56<
North Texas 85, McNeese St. 47<
Oklahoma 79, South Florida 74<
Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62<
TCU 84, Nevada 80<
Texas A&M 73, Prairie View 53<
Texas Southern 56, Northwestern St. 43<
Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66<
