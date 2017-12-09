BC-BKC–Scores,3rd Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:20 pm 12/09/2017 10:20pm
SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas St. 68<

Arkansas 95, Minnesota 79<

Arkansas St. 90, Henderson St. 76<

Baylor 105, Randall 82<

Cent. Arkansas 69, UALR 54<

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78<

Lamar 112, Howard Payne 56<

North Texas 85, McNeese St. 47<

Oklahoma 79, South Florida 74<

Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62<

TCU 84, Nevada 80<

Texas A&M 73, Prairie View 53<

Texas Southern 56, Northwestern St. 43<

Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66<

