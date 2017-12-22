BC-BKC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <

MIDWEST

Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54<

Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52<

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57<

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68<

IUPUI 87, Indiana-Kokomo 76<

Murray St. 81, Detroit 72<

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68<

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81<

S. Dakota St. 85, UMKC 60<

Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48<

Siena Heights 80, Alma 56<

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63<

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65<

