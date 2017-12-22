BC-BKC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54<
Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52<
Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57<
Elon 73, Indiana St. 68<
IUPUI 87, Indiana-Kokomo 76<
Murray St. 81, Detroit 72<
Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68<
Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81<
S. Dakota St. 85, UMKC 60<
Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48<
Siena Heights 80, Alma 56<
W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63<
Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65<
