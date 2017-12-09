BC-BKC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Adrian 86, Wis. Lutheran 73<
Akron 94, Appalachian St. 89<
Ashland 86, Davenport 65<
Augsburg 79, Loras 78<
Augustana (Ill.) 70, Carthage 61<
Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62<
Aurora 90, Lakeland 76<
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70<
Bemidji St. 82, Minn. St.-Moorhead 81<
Bethany Lutheran 65, St. Scholastica 62<
Bethel (Minn.) 81, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 60<
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67<
Carleton 101, Macalester 76<
Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69<
Concordia (Wis.) 72, Dominican (Ill.) 61<
Cornerstone 74, Madonna 67<
Creighton 75, Nebraska 65<
DePaul 65, UIC 55<
Drake 93, Omaha 74<
E. Michigan 80, Central St. (Ohio) 65<
Edgewood 83, Marian (Wis.) 60<
Evansville 65, Canisius 58<
Ferris St. 81, Saginaw Valley St. 45<
Gustavus 65, Hamline 59<
Houston 77, Saint Louis 58<
Indiana St. 79, Indianapolis 75<
Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<
Kalamazoo 66, Case Western 64<
Lake Superior St. 92, Northwood (Mich.) 76<
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52<
Luther 99, Crown (Minn.) 96<
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63<
Martin Luther 72, Northland 67<
Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73<
Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT<
Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63<
Michigan-Dearborn 80, Concordia (Mich.) 77, OT<
Milwaukee Engineering 64, Rockford 60<
Minn. St.-Mankato 86, Upper Iowa 83<
Minn.-Morris 81, Wis.-Superior 72<
Minot St. 69, Wayne (Neb.) 68<
Missouri 100, Green Bay 77<
Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72<
N. Dakota St. 88, North Dakota 79<
N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55<
N. Michigan 71, Grand Valley St. 68<
Northern St. (SD) 76, Minn.-Crookston 64<
Northwestern (Minn.) 70, North Central (Minn.) 58<
Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50<
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62<
Penn 78, Dayton 70<
Rio Grande 73, UC Irvine 59<
SE Missouri 75, S. Illinois 69<
SW Minnesota St. 82, St. Cloud St. 59<
Siena Heights 78, Lawrence Tech 58<
Sioux Falls 91, Minn. Duluth 66<
South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<
Spring Arbor 71, Albion 56<
St. John’s (Minn.) 72, St. Olaf 46<
St. Norbert 61, Cornell (Iowa) 51<
Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<
Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54<
W. Illinois 90, Milwaukee 69<
W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79<
Wayne (Mich.) 58, Tiffin 56<
Winona St. 77, Concordia (St.P.) 59<
Wis.-Oshkosh 79, Calvin 74<
Wis.-Parkside 103, Robert Morris-Peoria 57<
Wis.-River Falls 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 57<
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 91, Hope 77<
Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54<
Xavier 96, Colorado 69<
