BC-BKC–Scores,2nd Add

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:20 pm 12/09/2017 10:20pm
MIDWEST

Adrian 86, Wis. Lutheran 73<

Akron 94, Appalachian St. 89<

Ashland 86, Davenport 65<

Augsburg 79, Loras 78<

Augustana (Ill.) 70, Carthage 61<

Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62<

Aurora 90, Lakeland 76<

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70<

Bemidji St. 82, Minn. St.-Moorhead 81<

Bethany Lutheran 65, St. Scholastica 62<

Bethel (Minn.) 81, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 60<

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67<

Carleton 101, Macalester 76<

Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69<

Concordia (Wis.) 72, Dominican (Ill.) 61<

Cornerstone 74, Madonna 67<

Creighton 75, Nebraska 65<

DePaul 65, UIC 55<

Drake 93, Omaha 74<

E. Michigan 80, Central St. (Ohio) 65<

Edgewood 83, Marian (Wis.) 60<

Evansville 65, Canisius 58<

Ferris St. 81, Saginaw Valley St. 45<

Gustavus 65, Hamline 59<

Indiana St. 79, Indianapolis 75<

Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<

Kalamazoo 66, Case Western 64<

Lake Superior St. 92, Northwood (Mich.) 76<

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52<

Luther 99, Crown (Minn.) 96<

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63<

Martin Luther 72, Northland 67<

Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73<

Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT<

Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63<

Michigan-Dearborn 80, Concordia (Mich.) 77, OT<

Milwaukee Engineering 64, Rockford 60<

Minn. St.-Mankato 86, Upper Iowa 83<

Minn.-Morris 81, Wis.-Superior 72<

Minot St. 69, Wayne (Neb.) 68<

Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72<

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55<

N. Michigan 71, Grand Valley St. 68<

North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68<

Northern St. (SD) 76, Minn.-Crookston 64<

Northwestern (Minn.) 70, North Central (Minn.) 58<

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50<

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62<

Penn 78, Dayton 70<

SW Minnesota St. 82, St. Cloud St. 59<

Siena Heights 78, Lawrence Tech 58<

Sioux Falls 91, Minn. Duluth 66<

South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<

Spring Arbor 71, Albion 56<

St. John’s (Minn.) 72, St. Olaf 46<

St. Norbert 61, Cornell (Iowa) 51<

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<

W. Illinois 90, Milwaukee 69<

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79<

Wayne (Mich.) 58, Tiffin 56<

Winona St. 77, Concordia (St.P.) 59<

Wis.-Oshkosh 79, Calvin 74<

Wis.-Parkside 103, Robert Morris-Peoria 57<

Wis.-River Falls 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 57<

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 91, Hope 77<

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54<

Xavier 96, Colorado 69<

