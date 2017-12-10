BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
SOUTH
Chattanooga 64, Charlotte 50<
Coll. of Charleston 92, North Greenville 60<
Cumberlands 92, Voorhees 23<
ETSU 94, Hiwassee 48<
FAU 106, Webber 46<
Florida St. 72, Tulane 53<
High Point 110, Toccoa Falls 39<
LSU 97, UNC Wilmington 84<
N. Kentucky 91, E. Kentucky 63<
Piedmont 71, Berea 60<
Richmond 74, James Madison 71<
Southern Miss. 89, Troy 71<
UNC Asheville 97, Milligan 60<
UT Martin 127, Cincinnati-Clermont 92<
Virginia Tech 93, Md.-Eastern Shore 40<
