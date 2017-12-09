BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:20 pm 12/09/2017 10:20pm
SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 92, Brescia 87, OT<

Auburn 85, UAB 80<

Bellarmine 93, Midway 49<

Brevard 68, Berea 62, OT<

Carson-Newman 109, Coker 86<

Clemson 81, Samford 59<

Florida 66, Cincinnati 60<

Freed-Hardeman 80, Bethel (Tenn.) 79<

Furman 101, SC State 72<

George Mason 77, NC Central 65<

Georgia Southern 102, Savannah St. 91<

Georgia St. 71, Montana 68<

Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69<

Ill.-Springfield 81, Kentucky St. 69<

Jacksonville 89, Florida National 51<

Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56<

Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76<

Louisiana Tech 91, Jackson St. 62<

Louisville 71, Indiana 62<

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60<

Maryville (Tenn.) 90, Piedmont 77<

Memphis 90, Bryant 72<

Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64<

Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59<

Mississippi St. 95, North Georgia 62<

NC State 88, UMKC 69<

Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46<

Radford 76, Erskine 49<

Rose-Hulman 81, Transylvania 75<

South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78<

Tenn. Wesleyan 78, St. Andrews 75<

Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71<

Thomas More 81, Chatham 58<

Troy 130, Montevallo 50<

UCF 76, Southern U. 60<

VMI 81, Longwood 70<

Westminster (Mo.) 67, Spalding 64<

Wofford 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 45<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

