BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH
Alice Lloyd 92, Brescia 87, OT<
Auburn 85, UAB 80<
Bellarmine 93, Midway 49<
Brevard 68, Berea 62, OT<
Carson-Newman 109, Coker 86<
Clemson 81, Samford 59<
Florida 66, Cincinnati 60<
Freed-Hardeman 80, Bethel (Tenn.) 79<
Furman 101, SC State 72<
George Mason 77, NC Central 65<
Georgia Southern 102, Savannah St. 91<
Georgia St. 71, Montana 68<
Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69<
Ill.-Springfield 81, Kentucky St. 69<
Jacksonville 89, Florida National 51<
Jacksonville St. 75, Louisiana-Monroe 56<
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76<
Louisiana Tech 91, Jackson St. 62<
Louisville 71, Indiana 62<
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60<
Maryville (Tenn.) 90, Piedmont 77<
Memphis 90, Bryant 72<
Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64<
Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59<
Mississippi St. 95, North Georgia 62<
NC State 88, UMKC 69<
Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46<
Radford 76, Erskine 49<
Rose-Hulman 81, Transylvania 75<
South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78<
Tenn. Wesleyan 78, St. Andrews 75<
Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71<
Thomas More 81, Chatham 58<
Troy 130, Montevallo 50<
UCF 76, Southern U. 60<
VMI 81, Longwood 70<
Westminster (Mo.) 67, Spalding 64<
Wofford 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 45<
