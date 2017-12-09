BC-BKC–SC State-Furman Box
|FURMAN 101, SC STATE 72
|SC STATE (2-9)
Applewhite 4-8 1-2 9, Kinard 2-5 2-5 7, Raynor-Powell 2-8 4-4 8, Jones 7-12 0-1 19, Wright 5-10 2-2 15, Taylor 1-3 2-2 4, Fields 4-6 0-0 8, Bottenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Clement 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-16 72.
Rafferty 2-3 2-2 6, Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Davis 8-10 0-0 21, Fowler 5-7 4-4 15, Sibley 9-12 2-4 24, Gurley 0-0 0-0 12, Beans 0-5 1-2 1, Williams 5-9 4-5 14, Mounce 2-3 0-0 5, Schuck 1-1 0-0 2, Stavroff 0-2 0-0 0, Lyons 2-6 0-0 5, Jean 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 36-64 15-19 101.
Halftime_Furman 52-32. 3-Point Goals_SC State 9-19 (Jones 5-7, Wright 3-8, Kinard 1-2, Neal 0-1, Raynor-Powell 0-1), Furman 14-33 (Davis 5-7, Sibley 4-5, Hunter 2-2, Mounce 1-2, Fowler 1-3, Lyons 1-4, Stavroff 0-1, Rafferty 0-1, Brown 0-4, Beans 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SC State 32 (Applewhite 8), Furman 30 (Williams 8). Assists_SC State 13 (Raynor-Powell 5), Furman 27 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_SC State 14, Furman 16. A_1,325 (4,000).
