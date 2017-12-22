BC-BKC–San Francisco-Duquesne Box

DUQUESNE 67, SAN FRANCISCO 65 SAN FRANCISCO (7-5)

McCarthy 8-12 3-4 19, Jurkatamm 3-5 0-0 8, Ratinho 0-4 0-0 0, Ferrari 3-4 0-0 7, Djordjevic 0-3 0-0 0, Renfro 2-3 0-0 4, Raitanen 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 5-9 2-2 13, Poulsen 0-2 0-0 0, Boum 4-11 5-7 14, Bouyea 0-1 0-0 0, Orlich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 10-13 65.

DUQUESNE (9-3)

Verhoeven 0-3 0-2 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Castro-Caneddy 3-4 0-0 7, Lewis 5-9 6-7 20, Williams 5-13 3-5 15, Taylor 2-3 2-2 6, James 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 4-13 2-2 10. Totals 23-52 13-18 67.

Halftime_Duquesne 31-22. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 5-13 (Jurkatamm 2-2, Ferrari 1-1, Foster 1-2, Boum 1-3, Bouyea 0-1, Ratinho 0-2, Djordjevic 0-2), Duquesne 8-16 (Lewis 4-6, Williams 2-4, Castro-Caneddy 1-1, Brown 1-1, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_San Francisco 26 (McCarthy 8), Duquesne 27 (Williams 8). Assists_San Francisco 14 (Renfro, Ferrari, Djordjevic 3), Duquesne 9 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 19, Duquesne 19.

