BC-BKC–Samford-Clemson Box
|CLEMSON 81, SAMFORD 59
|SAMFORD (2-8)
Adams 2-2 1-2 5, Lakic 1-1 0-0 2, Chambers 1-5 0-0 3, Nolan 3-5 0-0 8, Coleman 7-14 0-0 17, Thompson 0-2 1-2 1, Peters 1-1 2-2 4, Sharkey 2-5 3-5 7, Tapp 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Denzel-Dyson 4-12 1-1 12. Totals 21-47 8-12 59.
Grantham 8-14 4-4 20, Thomas 3-4 5-10 11, DeVoe 4-11 2-4 14, Reed 3-9 6-6 13, Mitchell 6-14 5-6 20, William 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 0-1 0-1 0, Donnal 0-0 0-2 0, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Trapp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 22-33 81.
Halftime_Clemson 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Samford 9-21 (Coleman 3-6, Denzel-Dyson 3-6, Nolan 2-3, Chambers 1-4, Sharkey 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Clemson 9-36 (DeVoe 4-10, Mitchell 3-9, Oliver 1-3, Reed 1-7, Spencer 0-1, Trapp 0-2, Grantham 0-4). Fouled Out_Peters, Thompson. Rebounds_Samford 24 (Adams 7), Clemson 35 (Thomas 11). Assists_Samford 10 (Coleman 5), Clemson 17 (Reed, Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Samford 26, Clemson 17. A_7,434 (10,000).
