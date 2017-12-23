BC-BKC–S. Illinois-Nevada Box

NEVADA 86, S. ILLINOIS 64 S. ILLINOIS (7-5)

Pippen 5-6 1-1 11, Cook 2-9 5-5 10, Lloyd 3-11 4-5 12, Bartley 0-3 0-0 0, Fletcher 3-10 0-0 6, Weiher 0-0 0-0 0, Stradnieks 4-6 2-2 11, Wiley 3-6 0-0 6, Smithpeters 2-6 4-4 8, Gooch 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-57 16-18 64.

NEVADA (11-2)

Co.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Hall 3-5 2-2 8, Stephens 4-7 0-0 11, Drew 4-6 0-0 8, Caroline 4-11 5-9 13, Ca.Martin 7-10 0-0 19, Foster 3-7 4-5 10, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Tooley 1-1 0-0 3, Cooke 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 11-16 86.

Halftime_Nevada 46-28. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 4-17 (Lloyd 2-5, Stradnieks 1-2, Cook 1-4, Fletcher 0-1, Bartley 0-2, Smithpeters 0-3), Nevada 11-19 (Ca.Martin 5-6, Stephens 3-5, Tooley 1-1, Co.Martin 1-2, Cooke 1-2, Hall 0-1, Caroline 0-2). Fouled Out_Pippen. Rebounds_S. Illinois 22 (Smithpeters, Fletcher 5), Nevada 37 (Co.Martin 9). Assists_S. Illinois 10 (Cook, Lloyd 3), Nevada 16 (Co.Martin 7). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 14, Nevada 18.

