BC-BKC–S. Illinois-Duquesne Box

S. ILLINOIS 74, DUQUESNE 64 S. ILLINOIS (8-5)

Pippen 5-10 0-0 10, Fletcher 3-10 5-5 12, Lloyd 5-8 9-10 19, Cook 3-9 6-6 12, Smithpeters 2-8 3-6 9, Stradnieks 4-5 0-0 8, Wiley 2-3 0-0 4, Gooch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 23-27 74.

DUQUESNE (9-4)

Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 4-12 1-2 10, Castro-Caneddy 2-8 2-2 7, Williams 2-7 9-10 13, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-5 2-4 6, Smith 8-10 9-10 26. Totals 19-52 23-28 64.

Halftime_S. Illinois 33-30. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 3-12 (Smithpeters 2-5, Fletcher 1-4, Lloyd 0-1, Cook 0-2), Duquesne 3-15 (Castro-Caneddy 1-2, Smith 1-3, Lewis 1-5, James 0-1, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_S. Illinois 23 (Lloyd 7), Duquesne 30 (Williams 7). Assists_S. Illinois 11 (Cook 6), Duquesne 4 (Smith 2). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, Duquesne 21.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.