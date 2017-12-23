BC-BKC–Richmond-Boston College Box

BOSTON COLLEGE 78, RICHMOND 73, OT RICHMOND (2-10)

Golden 8-19 0-0 17, Gilyard 4-10 3-3 13, Fore 6-12 2-5 14, Sherod 4-11 0-0 12, Buckingham 2-9 3-4 7, Stansbury 1-2 0-0 2, Cayo 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-68 8-12 73.

BOSTON COLLEGE (10-3)

Mitchell 2-9 0-2 4, Popovic 3-9 2-3 8, Robinson 5-12 2-2 12, Bowman 7-10 1-4 17, Chatman 10-16 3-4 30, Kraljevic 1-2 0-0 3, Baker 1-3 0-0 2, Reyes 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-64 10-17 78.

Halftime_Boston College 39-33. End Of Regulation_Tied 66. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 7-27 (Sherod 4-9, Gilyard 2-5, Golden 1-4, Fore 0-1, Stansbury 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Buckingham 0-6), Boston College 10-25 (Chatman 7-10, Bowman 2-5, Kraljevic 1-1, Baker 0-2, Robinson 0-3, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_Popovic, Buckingham. Rebounds_Richmond 42 (Golden 10), Boston College 33 (Mitchell, Popovic 10). Assists_Richmond 19 (Gilyard, Buckingham 6), Boston College 11 (Robinson, Bowman 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 14, Boston College 12. A_5,538 (8,606).

