BC-BKC–Providence-UMass Box
|UMASS 72, PROVIDENCE 63
|PROVIDENCE (7-3)
Young 0-2 0-0 0, Bullock 5-14 3-4 15, Lindsey 4-8 1-2 11, Ashton-Langford 4-8 1-4 9, Cartwright 2-11 0-0 5, Watson 2-4 1-2 5, Jackson 3-4 2-4 9, Edwards 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 23-57 11-20 63.
Hines 4-5 1-4 9, Holloway 4-5 3-5 11, Anderson 3-9 4-5 10, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Pipkins 12-16 2-2 30, Baldwin 1-3 1-2 3, Turner-Morris 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 0-1 0-1 0, Pierre 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 27-48 11-19 72.
Halftime_UMass 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Providence 6-18 (Lindsey 2-5, Bullock 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Cartwright 1-4, Edwards 0-2), UMass 7-19 (Pipkins 4-7, Pierre 3-5, Anderson 0-2, Baldwin 0-2, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Providence 29 (Bullock 9), UMass 31 (Hines 8). Assists_Providence 16 (Cartwright 8), UMass 16 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls_Providence 18, UMass 20.
