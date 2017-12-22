BC-BKC–Prairie View-New Mexico Box

NEW MEXICO 87, PRAIRIE VIEW 78 PRAIRIE VIEW (2-11)

Hamilton 11-17 4-5 31, Ellis 4-4 0-0 8, Wallace 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 7-10 0-5 15, Blackston 2-8 4-5 9, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Jett 0-3 0-0 0, Preston 2-7 0-0 4, Starr 2-4 1-2 7, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, J.Hood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 9-17 78.

NEW MEXICO (5-8)

Furstinger 4-8 12-12 20, Pinchuk 1-1 0-1 2, A.Jackson 6-11 1-2 17, Simons 3-10 0-0 8, Simmons 2-5 1-2 6, Mathis 1-3 1-2 3, McNeal 2-7 0-0 5, Maluach 0-1 4-4 4, Logwood 4-7 0-0 8, Kuiper 5-7 1-1 14. Totals 28-60 20-24 87.

Halftime_New Mexico 49-41. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 9-18 (Hamilton 5-7, Starr 2-3, Jones 1-1, Blackston 1-2, Jett 0-1, Preston 0-2, Thompson 0-2), New Mexico 11-30 (A.Jackson 4-8, Kuiper 3-4, Simons 2-6, Simmons 1-3, McNeal 1-5, Maluach 0-1, Furstinger 0-1, Mathis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Prairie View 26 (Preston 6), New Mexico 32 (Furstinger 10). Assists_Prairie View 17 (Jones 8), New Mexico 17 (Simmons, Furstinger 4). Total Fouls_Prairie View 22, New Mexico 16. A_9,423 (15,411).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.