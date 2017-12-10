BC-BKC–Portland St.-Santa Clara Box
|PORTLAND ST. 87, SANTA CLARA 84
|PORTLAND ST. (8-2)
Hollins 5-6 2-2 12, Edwards 0-5 0-0 0, North 9-14 11-16 30, Woods 10-12 3-3 26, Canda 4-11 0-3 9, Orme 0-1 0-0 0, Strickland 1-1 0-0 2, Mayhew 3-7 0-2 8. Totals 32-57 16-26 87.
Vrankic 5-11 2-2 12, Ndumanya 0-1 0-0 0, Feagin 9-19 4-7 24, Hauser 8-12 0-1 22, Caruso 6-11 4-4 16, Pugh 3-6 0-0 7, Healy 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 0-0 3, Walters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 10-14 84.
Halftime_Santa Clara 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 7-19 (Woods 3-4, Mayhew 2-5, North 1-4, Canda 1-6), Santa Clara 10-26 (Hauser 6-8, Feagin 2-8, Turner 1-3, Pugh 1-3, Caruso 0-2, Vrankic 0-2). Fouled Out_Caruso, Pugh. Rebounds_Portland St. 22 (Hollins 7), Santa Clara 38 (Vrankic 14). Assists_Portland St. 17 (Woods 7), Santa Clara 14 (Feagin, Hauser 4). Total Fouls_Portland St. 17, Santa Clara 21. Technicals_Hollins. A_1,361 (4,500).
