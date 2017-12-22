BC-BKC–Pittsburgh at Bradford-Colgate Box

COLGATE 103, PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD 52 PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD (0-1)

Niedermeyer 1-6 0-0 2, McCoy 7-19 0-0 17, Mills 5-9 0-0 14, Rogers 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 3-5 0-1 6, Kelly-Perkins 4-11 0-1 9, Harris 1-7 0-0 2, Alston 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Fry 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0, Rugar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 0-2 52.

COLGATE (5-6)

Swopshire 3-9 3-4 9, Rayman 4-7 4-4 12, Batt 3-4 2-3 8, O’Brien 2-6 0-0 5, Burns 2-4 0-0 4, Baxter 3-5 0-0 7, Whitbread 1-1 0-0 2, Lindgren 2-3 2-2 6, Regisford 7-9 1-3 15, Robertson 3-6 0-0 7, Amiel 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 6-9 4-4 19, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Maynard 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 39-68 18-22 103.

Halftime_Colgate 49-20. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh at Bradford 8-22 (Mills 4-8, McCoy 3-7, Kelly-Perkins 1-4, Harris 0-1, Niedermeyer 0-1, Jones 0-1), Colgate 7-23 (Ferguson 3-6, Maynard 1-1, Robertson 1-2, Baxter 1-3, O’Brien 1-5, Amiel 0-1, Swopshire 0-2, Rayman 0-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Pittsburgh at Bradford 18 (Niedermeyer 4), Colgate 53 (Batt 9). Assists_Pittsburgh at Bradford 10 (Harris, Rogers 3), Colgate 24 (Burns 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh at Bradford 19, Colgate 10. A_328 (1,750).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.