BC-BKC–Penn-Dayton Box

|PENN 78, DAYTON 70
|PENN (8-4)
Rothschild 4-9 1-2 9, Brodeur 2-3 1-3 6, Foreman 3-6 4-4 12, Betley 4-9 3-4 14, Woods 6-9 4-5 17, Jones 5-6 0-0 15, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Donahue 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-47 13-18 78.
Cunningham 9-9 2-3 21, Antetokounmpo 3-6 1-2 7, Crutcher 1-2 0-0 3, D.Davis 2-9 0-0 5, Landers 1-5 0-0 3, Svoboda 3-8 0-0 7, J.Davis 3-7 0-0 9, Crosby 7-13 0-0 15. Totals 29-59 3-5 70.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Penn 13-22 (Jones 5-6, Betley 3-6, Foreman 2-3, Brodeur 1-1, Donahue 1-2, Woods 1-3, Wood 0-1), Dayton 9-26 (J.Davis 3-6, Crutcher 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Landers 1-1, Svoboda 1-5, Crosby 1-5, D.Davis 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn 27 (Woods 7), Dayton 27 (Cunningham 8). Assists_Penn 20 (Brodeur 7), Dayton 16 (Svoboda, D.Davis 4). Total Fouls_Penn 11, Dayton 15. Technicals_Rothschild, Antetokounmpo. A_13,350 (13,435).
