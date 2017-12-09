BC-BKC–Pacific-Wyoming Box
|WYOMING 86, PACIFIC 72
|PACIFIC (5-6)
Townes 4-7 0-0 8, Tripp 1-8 3-4 5, Williams 1-6 1-4 4, Small 8-14 1-3 17, Gallinat 4-11 1-3 12, Okonkwo 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 5-8 10-11 21, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Tinsley 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 16-25 72.
Dalton 7-12 2-2 18, Herndon 8-13 2-4 21, Kelley 2-4 0-0 6, Aka Gorski 2-8 1-2 7, James 5-10 3-3 14, Mueller 0-0 0-0 0, Naughton 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Moemeka 1-2 0-0 2, Maldonado 0-0 0-0 0, Redding 1-4 0-0 2, Averbuck 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 5-7 2-2 14. Totals 32-62 10-13 86.
Halftime_Wyoming 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-15 (Gallinat 3-5, Reynolds 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Williams 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Tripp 0-3), Wyoming 12-27 (Herndon 3-6, Adams 2-3, Dalton 2-4, Kelley 2-4, Aka Gorski 2-7, James 1-2, Redding 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pacific 30 (Williams 10), Wyoming 37 (Dalton 10). Assists_Pacific 7 (Small 3), Wyoming 19 (Kelley 5). Total Fouls_Pacific 18, Wyoming 19. A_4,606 (15,028).
