BC-BKC–Oklahoma Panhandle State-N. Colorado Box

N. COLORADO 104, OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE STATE 53 OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE STATE (0-1)

Whitfield 1-7 0-0 2, Kerr 6-10 0-0 13, Bryer 1-2 0-0 3, Landers 0-3 0-0 0, Pate 5-15 2-4 12, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Harrel 2-3 2-2 7, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Doorbal 0-1 0-1 0, Williams 0-2 1-2 1, Swart 0-1 0-2 0, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Burns 1-5 1-2 4, Ellis 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 21-65 7-15 53.

N. COLORADO (7-3)

Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Radebaugh 4-5 0-1 12, Davis 3-5 2-4 9, Spight 7-14 2-2 20, Sanders 9-12 2-2 21, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Sylla 0-0 1-7 1, Vercellino 1-3 0-0 2, Drgon 0-4 0-0 0, Glotta 5-10 1-2 15, A.Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Loose 1-2 0-0 2, Reyes 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-73 8-18 104.

Halftime_N. Colorado 56-21. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma Panhandle State 4-18 (Bryer 1-1, Kerr 1-2, Harrel 1-2, Burns 1-4, Swart 0-1, Powell 0-1, Landers 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Pate 0-4), N. Colorado 18-34 (Radebaugh 4-5, Spight 4-7, Glotta 4-8, Reyes 2-3, A.Johnson 2-4, Davis 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Vercellino 0-1, Drgon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma Panhandle State 25 (Thompson 4), N. Colorado 53 (Sanders 9). Assists_Oklahoma Panhandle State 7 (Williams, Thompson, Landers 2), N. Colorado 23 (Radebaugh, Spight 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma Panhandle State 16, N. Colorado 17. A_797 (2,734).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.