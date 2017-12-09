BC-BKC–Northwest Nazarene-Idaho St. Box
|IDAHO ST. 73, NORTHWEST NAZARENE 57
|NORTHWEST NAZARENE (0-1)
Jones 2-13 8-12 13, Lepovic 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-18 4-4 19, Bezzant 3-10 1-4 7, Megwa 5-17 0-0 10, Furgerson 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Adetunji 0-2 0-0 0, Wicks 0-0 0-0 0, Franks 0-0 0-0 0, Roth 2-3 1-1 6, Prvulj 0-0 0-0 0, Brink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-68 14-21 57.
Ingram 5-9 0-0 10, Topalovic 3-7 7-8 13, Mocsan 4-12 0-0 10, Luzcando 2-7 4-7 8, Stutzman 6-7 3-4 17, McCord 3-6 1-2 7, Nakken 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 1-4 5-6 7, Dowd 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-53 21-29 73.
Halftime_Idaho St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Northwest Nazarene 7-24 (Thompson 5-11, Roth 1-1, Jones 1-5, Lepovic 0-1, Megwa 0-1, Bezzant 0-5), Idaho St. 4-15 (Stutzman 2-3, Mocsan 2-7, Boyd 0-2, Luzcando 0-3). Fouled Out_Adetunji, White. Rebounds_Northwest Nazarene 22 (Jones 11), Idaho St. 48 (Luzcando 11). Assists_Northwest Nazarene 6 (Megwa 3), Idaho St. 8 (Stutzman, Ingram 2). Total Fouls_Northwest Nazarene 25, Idaho St. 16. A_1,401 (8,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.