BC-BKC–Nebraska-Creighton Box

|CREIGHTON 75, NEBRASKA 65
|NEBRASKA (7-4)
Copeland 8-19 2-3 20, Tshimanga 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 2-9 0-0 5, Watson 4-14 0-0 8, Palmer 7-11 0-0 16, Roby 4-6 0-0 10, McVeigh 0-1 0-0 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0, Gill 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 2-3 65.
Krampelj 4-6 2-2 10, Hegner 3-7 1-1 8, Alexander 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 5-8 1-1 11, Foster 7-15 3-3 19, Mintz 1-1 0-2 2, Ballock 5-10 2-4 13, Harrell 4-7 3-4 12. Totals 29-58 12-17 75.
Halftime_Nebraska 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 9-26 (Roby 2-3, Gill 2-4, Palmer 2-4, Copeland 2-5, Taylor 1-4, Allen 0-1, Watson 0-5), Creighton 5-21 (Foster 2-5, Hegner 1-3, Harrell 1-3, Ballock 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Alexander 0-3). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Nebraska 29 (Copeland 11), Creighton 40 (Krampelj, Harrell 11). Assists_Nebraska 16 (Taylor, Watson 5), Creighton 15 (Ballock 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Creighton 11.
