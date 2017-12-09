BC-BKC–NC Central-George Mason Box
|GEORGE MASON 77, NC CENTRAL 65
|NC CENTRAL (4-7)
Davis 7-13 7-8 21, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 3-6 2-4 9, Goldsmith 1-4 2-4 4, Gardner 3-15 1-2 7, Rivas 4-6 4-4 13, Reid 1-1 0-0 2, McAllister 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-3 1-1 3, McKnight 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 22-57 17-23 65.
Mar 4-7 5-5 13, Boyd 3-6 0-0 6, Livingston 7-10 0-0 17, Kier 5-12 4-4 14, Grayer 4-9 0-0 10, Calixte 2-2 0-2 4, Wilson 3-6 1-2 7, Tempchin 0-0 1-2 1, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, DiClementi 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 1-3 3-5 5. Totals 29-55 14-20 77.
Halftime_George Mason 39-26. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 4-17 (McKnight 2-2, Rivas 1-2, Perkins 1-2, Goldsmith 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Gardner 0-8), George Mason 5-22 (Livingston 3-3, Grayer 2-6, Greene 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Boyd 0-3, Mar 0-3, Kier 0-3). Fouled Out_Mar, Wilson. Rebounds_NC Central 31 (Davis 8), George Mason 35 (Grayer 8). Assists_NC Central 13 (Perkins 6), George Mason 15 (Kier 5). Total Fouls_NC Central 21, George Mason 20. A_3,489 (10,000).
