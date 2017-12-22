BC-BKC–NC A&T-Radford Box

RADFORD 66, NC A&T 60 NC A&T (6-7)

Kadji 3-6 0-0 6, Olujobi 9-14 5-5 23, Lartey 1-5 0-0 3, Boykins 4-13 0-0 9, Langley 2-2 0-0 5, McGowens 1-2 0-0 2, Pratt 0-3 1-2 1, Edmead 0-3 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Gantz 5-7 1-2 11, Keyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 7-9 60.

RADFORD (6-6)

Polite 4-6 3-4 11, Phillips 2-5 0-0 4, Hicks 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 5-11 3-4 14, Bradford 1-4 0-0 2, Holland 1-4 2-2 4, Butts 3-4 0-0 6, Fields 3-8 2-4 8, Cousin 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 25-54 10-14 66.

Halftime_Radford 35-26. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 3-21 (Langley 1-1, Lartey 1-3, Boykins 1-8, Pratt 0-1, Olujobi 0-1, Edmead 0-2, Gantz 0-2, Kadji 0-3), Radford 6-17 (Tanner 3-5, Hicks 2-4, Jones 1-3, Polite 0-1, Fields 0-2, Bradford 0-2). Fouled Out_Phillips. Rebounds_NC A&T 28 (Olujobi 11), Radford 28 (Phillips 7). Assists_NC A&T 15 (Langley 6), Radford 11 (Fields 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 18, Radford 14.

